Girl, 17, killed in crash involving truck pulling trailer near Moab

MOAB, Utah, Feb. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old girl was killed and two others were injured in a crash involving a truck pulling a trailer Tuesday afternoon near Moab.

The crash occurred about 3:25 p.m. when a gray Subaru Outback traveling north on U.S. 191 drifted into a southbound lane and crashed into a Dodge Ram 3500 towing another truck just south of the Moab city limits, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The Subrau crashed into the back end of the Dodge Ram and the front of the gooseneck trailer it was pulling, UHP stated in a news release.

The 17-year-old driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene, UHP stated. Her name was not immediately released.

A male passenger in the Subaru and the male driver of the Dodge Ram were transported to an area hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to the news release.

U.S. 191 was closed near 400 East for about two hours while officials investigated the crash and cleared debris from the highway, Moab police said.

