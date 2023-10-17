Girl, 17, killed in Orem auto pedestrian accident

OREM, Utah, Oct. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a vehicle Monday evening in Orem.

The Orem Police Department says its officers and fire personnel were dispatched to the area of 400 S. Vineyard Road on a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

“The 17-year-old female was given treatment by officers and paramedics, but succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident,” the OPD statement says. “The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.”

The Orem Police Department first issued a social media post at 6:43 p.m. Monday, giving few details but asking drivers to avoid the area. The Tuesday morning news release revealed the incident was fatal and involved a juvenile.

“We give our sympathies to all who were affected by this accident,” the Tuesday statement says. “The name of the victim will not be released at this time. The investigation is being conducted by the Major Accident Investigation Team, and is ongoing at this time.”