GoFundMe account set up to help with funeral, medical expenses for victims of Taylorsville collision

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 31, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A GoFundMe account has been established to help with funeral expenses for one man and medical expenses for another, after the vehicle they were in was struck Monday night in Taylorsville.

Ryan Muhlestein, 25, died as a result of the crash, and his friend, Carlos, was critically injured when their vehicle was T-boned by a suspected drunken driver who witnesses said failed to stop for the red light at 2700 West and 4700 South.

The GoFundMe account, which shows it was organized by Courtney Muhlestein, of Riverton, has the following statement:

“Ryan and Carlos were in a serious car crash they were hit by a DUI driver, Ryan was killed and Carlos was critically injured and is now trying to recover without his best friend. We don’t want money to be an added stress so if you feel so inclined it would be appreciated. Please keep Carlos and the Muhlesteins in your prayers. It will be a long road. Thank you!”

The GoFundMe account can be accessed by clicking here.