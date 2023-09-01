Clearfield police issue alert, family starts fundraiser for missing woman

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Sept. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have asked for help in the search and family members are fundraising for a homeless woman missing more than two weeks.

“Help us locate Tina,” the Clearfield City Police Department asked in a social media post Thursday morning. “If you have information on her whereabouts please contact 801-525-2806.”

Tina Marie Jones, 52, is described as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen Aug. 16 in Clearfield, police said.

“Tina is homeless and frequents the Salt Lake City area,” the post says. “Tina is at risk due to her being bipolar and schizophrenic.”

By 10 p.m. Thursday her family had created a GoFundMe page to raise money for a private investigator to find her.

“Tina’s family has created this GoFundMe in a desperate attempt to find her safe,” reads the page, spearheaded by her niece Brittney Moore. “Tina suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, and she is homeless. She frequents the Salt Lake City, Utah, area.

“Due to her mental conditions and the length of time that has passed since family has been in touch with her, we are extremely concerned for her safety.

“We aim to hire a private investigator as soon as possible due to the urgency of the situation.”

Any donations will be used to hire the investigator, according to the page, with any excess going to fund mental healthcare and rehabilitation.

“Time is of the essence. We thank you in advance for any form of help to find Tina. If you cannot contribute, please share this publicly on your social media. Thank you.”