Golden State Warriors assistant coach dies at Salt Lake City hospital

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has died after suffering a heart attack during a team dinner in Salt Lake City.

His San Francisco-based team was in town for a game against the Utah Jazz.

The Golden State Warriors released a statement, which says in part:

“Despite life-saving efforts, Milojević, 46, passed away late Wednesday morning.”

“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” said Warriors head coach Steven Kerr. “This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors, and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure of working with him. In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy. We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Massa. Their loss is unfathomable.”

Milojević, a native of Belgrade, Serbia, was in his third season as an assistant coach with the Warriors, and was a member of the coaching staff during Golden State’s run to the 2022 NBA Championship, the statement says. Prior to joining the Warriors, he spent the 2021 season as head coach of KK Buducnost in the Adriatic League in Montenegro.

Before that, he was the head coach for KK Mega Basket in Belgrade for eight seasons. In December of 2019, he was named assistant coach for the Serbian national team under Igor Kokoškov. Milojević was a member of the Atlanta Hawks summer league staff in 2016, the San Antonio Spurs in 2017 and the Houston Rockets in 2018.

Milojević also enjoyed a 14-year international playing career and was named the Adriatic League’s Most Valuable Player three times in 2004-2006.

Utah Jazz response

The Utah Jazz on Tuesday postponed its game with the Warriors, saying it would be rescheduled at a later date.

On Wednesday, after the death of Milojević, the Jazz expressed condolences on X.

“The Utah Jazz organization expresses our deepest condolences following the tragic passing of Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević,” the message says.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire Warriors family during this difficult time. Milojević was a well-respected and beloved member of the NBA family. We join the Warriors, the NBA and basketball fans everywhere in mourning this incredible loss. He will be greatly missed.”