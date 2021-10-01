Gov. Cox orders flags lowered in honor of the 40th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on all state facilities in recognition of the 40th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3 to honor firefighters who have fallen in the line of duty, said a news release from the Office of the Governor.

Flags should be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 3 from sunrise to sunset in observance of the sacrifices made by firefighters, both in the state of Utah and nationwide. Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to participate as well.