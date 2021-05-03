Gov. Cox orders water conservation measures at state facilities

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox signed an executive order on Monday limiting the hours sprinklers can run at state facilities.

Irrigation is now forbidden at state facilities between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Cox’s order is in reaction drought conditions, he said. In addition, the order requires sprinklers be shut off during rain storms to make “landscape watering systems are operating efficiently.”

The order also “encourages local governments to implement similar water restrictions on public landscaping, urges irrigation companies to delay the start of the irrigation season and asks all Utahns to reduce water use by taking shorter showers, converting turf to waterwise landscaping and replacing appliances with water-efficient models,” says a statement released by the Office of the Governor.

“Last year, Utah experienced one of the driest and hottest years on record and we anticipate another tough drought year ahead,” Cox said in a prepared statement.

“State government is committed to doing its part to conserve water and we encourage all Utahns to use this most precious resource wisely and sparingly.”

For state facilities, Executive Order 2021-10 goes into effect immediately. See it below:

Gov. Cox order 2021-10, watering at state facilities

