Gov. Cox signs executive order relaxing time limit for use of COVID-19 vaccine doses

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox on Thursday issued an executive order updating the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, removing the requirement that all prime doses of vaccines be administered within seven days of being received.

The decision was made after close consultation with local health departments, government authorities, vaccine providers and the Utah Department of Health, says a statement issued by the Governor’s Office.

“Early on in our vaccine distribution, we prioritized speed and large numbers to make as many doses available to high-volume vaccination sites,” the statement says.

“Now, with a more targeted approach to increase the convenience of vaccines for communities, businesses and organizations, we expect the rate of vaccinations to slow down and don’t want to penalize providers for taking longer to use doses.”

The order still includes a requirement to establish procedures to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals in traditionally underserved communities.

Read the executive order below.