Gov. Cox: Vaccines now available to age 16, older who have specific comorbidities

The message begins at about about 4:28 into the video, above.

UTAH, Feb. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox on Thursday announced that, effective immediately, Utah residents who have specific comorbidities and who are 16 or older can schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Effective immediately, Utahns who are ages 16 and up with certain comorbidities are eligible to be vaccinated,” Cox said at a news conference.

Those who have comorbidities that make them eligible and are age 16 and 17 must find a location that offers the Pfizer vaccine, since it is the only one currently approved for that age range, Cox said. A list of locations offering the Pfizer vaccine soon will be posted in the vaccine category on the state’s coronavirus website, Cox said.

The list of eligible comorbidities is as follows:

Asplenia including splenectomy or a spleen dysfunction

Body Mass Index (BMI) of 40 or higher (this is also called Class III or severe obesity)

Chronic heart disease (not hypertension) including chronic heart failure, ischaemic heart disease, and severe valve or congenital heart disease

Chronic liver disease including chronic hepatitis B or C, alcohol-related liver disease, primary biliary cirrhosis, or primary sclerosing cholangitis or hemochromatosis

Cancer diagnosed within the last 5 years that began in the blood, bone marrow, or cells in the immune system. This type of cancer is called hematologic cancer (such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma).

Cancer diagnosed within the last 1 year that didn’t begin in the blood or bone marrow. This type of cancer is called non-hematologic cancer (excluding basal and squamous cell cancer diagnoses).

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood, bone marrow, or organ transplant; HIV; long-term use of corticosteroids; or other medicines that weaken the immune system

Neurologic conditions that impair respiratory function, including cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, epilepsy, motor neuron disease, multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis, Parkinson’s disease, progressive cerebellar disease, and quadriplegia or hemiplegia

Receiving dialysis for severe kidney disease

Receiving immunosuppression therapy

Sickle cell disease

Severe chronic respiratory disease (other than asthma) including severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, fibrosing lung disease, bronchiectasis, or cystic fibrosis

Solid organ transplant recipient

Stage 4 or stage 5 chronic kidney disease

Stroke and dementia (Alzheimer’s, vascular, or frontotemporal)

Uncontrolled diabetes with an A1c of 9% or higher

To see Cox’s full message and that of state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn, click on the video player at the top of this story.