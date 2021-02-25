Utah COVID-19 update: 11 more deaths, 832 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Feb. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 832 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

That brings cumulative cases to 369,433 and deaths to 1,890 lab-confirmed cases.

The 11 deaths, four of which the UDoH says happened prior to Feb. 1, were of:

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 25 and 44, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Tooele County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Tooele County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Utah County Female, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A total of 660,444 total vaccines have been administered, which is 18,563 more than yesterday. The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The UDoH reports 2,189,176 have been tested for COVID-19, an increase of 8,582 people tested since yesterday. It reports 3,765,520 total tests, an increase of 21,176 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 723 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.7%.

There are 221 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,597.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 cases broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah