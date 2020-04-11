Gov. Herbert extends Utah’s ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ directive through May 1

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Gov. Gary Herbert has extended his “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive through May 1.

Herbert announced the decision in a press release Friday night.

“We are seeing encouraging evidence that our efforts to stay home are making a difference,” Herbert said. “We cannot let up on these measures.”

The governor’s office said the extension is consistent with the Utah Leads Together Plan announced March 24. The multi-phase economic response is designed to “slow the spread of coronavirus, alleviate the stress on our health systems, and get Utahns back to work and to a level of normalcy more quickly.”

The plan has three phases of response: urgent, stabilization, and recovery. According to Herbert, Utah is still in the urgent response phase.

“I would like to thank all Utahns who continue to do their part to slow the spread of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19),” Herbert said. “Utahns have increased their efforts since I originally issued this Directive on March 27, 2020, and these efforts continue to make a difference. It is important that we maintain these enhanced protective measures for our own safety and the safety of everyone around us.

“I expect each Utah resident and business to follow these directives,” said Herbert.

“These directives are necessary to keep Utah resident safe during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.These safety requirements will certainly result in disruption in our lives, and that cannot be avoided. Those disruptions are a critical part of keeping ourselves safe.

“Following these directives now will avoid significant hardship later,” the governor said.

“These directives establish minimum statewide standards. In consultation with the State, local authorities may impose more stringent directives and orders to address the unique circumstances in different areas of Utah.

“These directives are not to be confused with a shelter-in-place order.

“The following directives are effective immediately and shall remain in place until 11:59 p.m. on May 1, 2020.”



