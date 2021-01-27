Gov. Spencer Cox commends Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan

UTAH, Jan. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox is commending the Biden administration’s plan to purchase 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, announced Tuesday afternoon.

“We are excited by the Biden administration plan to purchase 200 million doses of vaccines, 100 million doses each of Pfizer and Moderna,” Cox said in a statement. “This is exactly what our state has been asking for. More doses mean more Utahns are protected from the ravages of COVID-19. The vaccines are safe and are effective.”

The president also announced a plan to use the Defense Production Act to ramp up the production of vaccines and the ancillary supplies, such as syringes, vials, gloves and more, the statement noted.

Cox also supports Biden’s request that Americans wear masks for at least the next 100 days.

“We agree with President Biden that masking up will save lives,” Cox added. “He has asked all Americans to mask up for the next 100 days. This fits with Utah’s statewide mask mandate. If you are around others, please wear a mask.”