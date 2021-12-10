Gov. Spencer Cox orders flags to be left lowered in honor of Sen. Bob Dole

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered that the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah be left lowered on all state facilities in continued recognition of the life and legacy of Sen. Bob Dole, who died Sunday at the age of 98.

Flags should be left in the half-staff position until midnight on Saturday, Dec. 11, said a news release from the Office of the Governor. Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to participate as well.

It was initially advised that flags be lowered until sunset Thursday.

The proclamation from President Joe Biden reads: “By the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, and in order to extend the display of the flag at half-staff as a mark of respect for Robert Joseph Dole, it is hereby ordered that Proclamation 10320 of December 3, 2021, is amended by deleting in the first sentence the words ‘until sunset on December 9, 2021’ and inserting in their place the words ‘through Saturday, December 11.’

“IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this ninth day of December, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-sixth.”