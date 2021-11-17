Gov. Spencer Cox signs 10 more bills during 2021 Special Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox signed 10 more bills Tuesday.
This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2021 Special Legislative Session to 12, said a news release from the Office of the Governor. All of the bills from the special session have now been signed.
Information on these bills and their chief sponsor can be found below.
|HB2002
|Unemployment Insurance Rates Amendments, Lisonbee, K.
|HB2003
|Pretrial Amendments. Pitcher, S.
|HB2005
|Utah State House Boundaries Designation. Ray, P.
|HCR201
|Concurrent Resolution Urging Congress and the President to Protect Consumer Privacy in Banking and Financial Transactions. Ferry, J.
|SB2001
|Election Schedule Amendments. Harper, W.
|SB2002
|Interlocal Cooperation Act Amendments. Owens, D.R.
|SB2003
|State Flag Amendments. McCay, D.
|SB2004
|Workplace Covid-19 Amendments. Cullimore, K. A.
|SB2005
|State Board of Education Boundaries and Election Designation. Sandall, S.
|SB2006
|Utah State Senate Boundaries and Election Designation. Sandall, S.
To see other bills signed by Cox during the Special Legislative Session and the General Legislative Session, click here.