Gov. Spencer Cox signs 10 more bills during 2021 Special Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox signed 10 more bills Tuesday.

This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2021 Special Legislative Session to 12, said a news release from the Office of the Governor. All of the bills from the special session have now been signed.

Information on these bills and their chief sponsor can be found below.

HB2002 Unemployment Insurance Rates Amendments, Lisonbee, K. HB2003 Pretrial Amendments. Pitcher, S. HB2005 Utah State House Boundaries Designation. Ray, P. HCR201 Concurrent Resolution Urging Congress and the President to Protect Consumer Privacy in Banking and Financial Transactions. Ferry, J. SB2001 Election Schedule Amendments. Harper, W. SB2002 Interlocal Cooperation Act Amendments. Owens, D.R. SB2003 State Flag Amendments. McCay, D. SB2004 Workplace Covid-19 Amendments. Cullimore, K. A. SB2005 State Board of Education Boundaries and Election Designation. Sandall, S. SB2006 Utah State Senate Boundaries and Election Designation. Sandall, S.

