Gov. Spencer Cox: Utahns age 65-69 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine



Cox’s message begins at about 4:40 into the video.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox on Thursday announced that Utahns age 65 through 69 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine effective immediately, as soon as they can book appointments.

The age-based availability expansion, previously set for March 1, was moved up because of an increase of vaccine doses delivered to Utah.

For younger citizens suffering from specific comorbidity conditions, the planned vaccine eligibility date remains March 1. Qualifying conditions include solid organ transplant, certain cancers, weakened immune systems, severe kidney disease, uncontrolled diabetes, extreme obesity, chronic liver disease, chronic heart disease other than hypertension, certain chronic respiratory diseases excluding asthma, neurologic conditions that impair respiratory function, and stroke and dementia.

To visit the state’s COVID-19 information site, click here.

Cox said that statewide, about 62% of residents age 70 and older who want the vaccine have got their first doses. Some counties have a higher percentage, he said.

Others who have received the 563,608 doses administered in Utah have included health care workers, first responders and K-12 teachers.

Appointment availability will vary throughout the state. Visit your home county’s Health Department website for scheduling information.

Expanded eligibility and the rush for appointments is likely to cause technical glitches, Cox said.

“We will ask for your continued patience as this will flood phone lines and servers, and more and more people will be trying to sign up,” he said. “As dose lots become available, those 65 and older should be able to get those.”