Governor orders lowering of U.S., Utah flags to honor victims in Texas school shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered the immediate lowering of U.S. and Utah flags at all state facilities to honor the victims who lost their lives in the school shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, killing at least 19 children and two adults before being killed by law enforcement.

“We are absolutely devastated to learn about the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” a joint statement from Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson reads. “It’s hard to imagine a more heinous crime, and we pray for the students, educators, families, law enforcement officers, and everyone impacted by this senseless act of violence.

“Even as we mourn for the victims, we urge parents and students to download the SAFEUT app and to say something if you see warning signs.”

Cox’s statewide order follows a proclamation from President Joe Biden calling for the U.S. flag to be lowered at the White House and at federal government and military facilities nationwide as “a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 24, 2022, by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.”

The national and statewide orders call for flags to return to full-staff at sunset on Saturday.

Utah’s elected officials shared their condolences on social media Tuesday. Sen. Mitt Romney called the school shooting “incomprehensible,” while fellow Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee tweeted, “My heart breaks at the tragic news from Texas today.”

Grief overwhelms the soul. Children slaughtered. Lives extinguished. Parents’ hearts wrenched. Incomprehensible. I offer prayer and condolence but know that it is grossly inadequate. We must find answers. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 24, 2022

My heart breaks at the tragic news from Texas today. I pray for the victims, their families, and for our nation at this difficult time. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) May 24, 2022

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, tweeted:

I’m heartbroken by the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. My prayers are with the families who lost their children and loved ones to this horrific, senseless act. — President J. Stuart Adams (@JStuartAdams) May 25, 2022

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson noted her outrage for the “senseless act of violence against children in Texas,” and called on elected officials “resisting” laws addressing gun violence to “take responsibility for their unwillingness to act.”

Many of us in elected offices stand ready to enact further laws to protect our communities. Those resisting need to take responsibility for their unwillingness to act. #EndGunViolence — Mayor Jenny Wilson (@SLCoMayor) May 24, 2022

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall tweeted her condolences and a similar call to action: