Update: Missing Moab woman found safe

MOAB, Utah, Jan. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that a Moab woman who had been reported missing earlier in the day had been found safe.

“9:20 PM Update on the missing person: Jolene has been located safe,” a Facebook post from the department says.

“Thanks for everyone keeping an eye out. She was located in Northern Utah, due to an individual seeing this post and recognizing the vehicle. Thank you!”

Jolene Marshall had last been heard from on Friday or early Saturday, when she was reportedly at her Moab residence.