MOAB, Utah, June 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A trained narcotics dog’s nose turned a routine traffic stop into a major drug bust Friday.

“K9 CJ strikes again” reads the Grand County Sheriff’s Office post on social media Friday night. “Vehicle stop yielded 100 pounds of methamphetamine this morning in our relentless pursuit. This is an open and ongoing investigation. Great work by our Major Crimes Task Force and their proactive efforts.”