Grand County officials searching for teen who said he was hitchhiking to SLC

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Grand County officials are searching for a teen who said he was hitchhiking to Salt Lake City.

“Please help us find 17-year-old Noah Henri,” says a Facebook post from Grand County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening. “Last seen wearing blue jeans and a red sweatshirt, carrying a black backpack, yesterday (12/15).”

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds, the post says. He said he was intending to hitchhike to Salt Lake City.

Anyone who knows Noah’s whereabouts or who has information about him is asked to call Grand County dispatch at 435-259-4321.