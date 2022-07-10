Grand County Sheriff asks public’s help finding missing man

GRAND COUNTY, July 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about Mckenzie Hefner, also known as Houston Olschewski.

Mckenzie Hefner is his given name, while he has gone by Houston Olschewski, the Sheriff’s statement says.

“Mr. Olschewski was last seen at 1 p.m. at Bike Fiend,” says the statement, issued Saturday.

“Mr. Olschewski’s family is concerned due to the unexpected, rapid nature of his departure, and would like assistance and reassurance that he is safe. He is possibly headed Southbound in an unknown vehicle.

“If seen, or if you can provide any information, please contact Grand County Sheriff’s Office. Thank you so much for your assistance!”