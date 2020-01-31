Grand County Sheriff: Deputy rescues man, pet trapped in burning house

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Grand County Sheriff’s deputy rushed into a burning residence to save an elderly man and his dog, a statement from the department says.

“On Jan. 26. Deputy Jamison Wiggins of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office was first on the scene of a residential fire with a person trapped inside,” the news release says.

“Wiggins discovered active flames coming out of the home and saw a woman attempting to unlock the front door in an effort to rescue her elderly father who has limited mobility. Wiggins was able to quickly gain entry and was greeted with a wall of black smoke and heard cries for help from inside the home.”

Wiggins did not hesitate.

“He was able to locate the elderly man who was struggling to escape using a walker,” the statement says. “Wiggins rushed in and safely transported the man outside to safety. The man then informed Wiggins that his dog was still trapped inside. Wiggins returned to the burning house and was able to rescue the small dog as well.”

The Moab City Police Department and Moab Valley Fire Department then arrived at the scene. Grand County EMS arrived and treated the woman for smoke inhalation and transported the elderly man to Moab Regional Hospital. He has since been released, the statement says.

The Moab Valley Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.