Grand County Sheriff reports bodies of New Mexico man, Colorado woman recovered on June 8, 15

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, June 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the recovery of the body of a New Mexico man from the Fisher Towers area on June 15, and the recovery of a Colorado woman’s body on June 8.

The deaths are unrelated.

Man’s body

The 68-year-old man died in the Fisher Towers area, the GCSO statement says.

“He had been reported overdue on a hike the previous afternoon,” the statement says. “After a 10 hour air and ground search involving Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Arches National Park Rangers, Classic Air Medical and an Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter, the subject was located shortly after midnight.

“He had apparently fallen about 75 feet and succumbed to his injuries.”

The victim’s name was not released.

Woman’s body

The statement also noted that Ground County Search and Rescue was dispatched on June 8 after motorists reported finding a man near the Dolores River, and he said he had been lost in the area for several days.

“He reported that his wife was missing,” the Sheriff’s statement says. “A search was launched utilizing a GCSAR boat and helicopters from Classic Air Medical and the Utah Department of Public Safety.

“The woman’s body was discovered a few hours later. The DPS hoist ship assisted with the recovery.”

No additional information was released about the female victim’s age. The couple was reportedly from Grand Junction, Colorado.