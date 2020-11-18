Granger High School to pivot to online learning through Dec. 2

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Granger High School in West Valley City will be transitioning to online learning through Dec. 2.

A letter to parents, guardians and staff says: “The district has been informed by Salt Lake County Health Department that our school has 15 confirmed COVID cases. As part of our planning process this summer, we anticipated that such dismissals would invariably occur, and the district and the school are prepared for this circumstance.”

Distance learning will commence immediately and the school will be closed for the next two days for deep cleaning. After that, teachers will be working from the building, the letter says. Students who need technological resources such as Chromebooks or Wi-Fi access or who need additional items from the school should reach out to the main office to make arrangements.

“We have had extensive consultation with health officials regarding extracurricular activities; all UHSAA governed activities and dance/cheer teams,” the letter says. “The Health Department does NOT currently recommend that those activities be dismissed unless they surpass the three-case threshold, however, per state mandate, ALL activities have been suspended until Nov. 23. If they are reinstituted, spectators will not be permitted at ongoing competitions on school property with the exception of parents or guardians. This is consistent with the provisions of the State Health Department COVID-19 School Manual. However, if those teams do have case counts that rise to three or more, it is anticipated that the Health Department will recommend a 14-day dismissal of that team at that time.”

This dismissal will require the cancellation or postponement of all other school activities, the statement said.

“We strongly encourage our students and families to adhere to current countywide health orders and avoid large gatherings and wear a mask in public in circumstances where social distancing is not possible,” the letter says. “If we fail to adhere to this guidance, we further put our extracurricular activities and in-person instruction in jeopardy. We appreciate your patience and support as we work to keep our students and staff safe in the midst of this pandemic.”

