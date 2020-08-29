Grantsville home suffers major damage when propane tank catches fire, flames spread to attic

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Grantsville family was displaced late Friday night after their home caught fire and sustained major damage.

Capt. Perry Skaug, with the Grantsville Fire Department, said the blaze started at about 11:30 p.m. in the single-family residence on Dusky Drive, and took roughly 45 minutes to extinguish.

The cause of the fire was a propane bottle that “must have had a leak, because you could smell the propane,” Skaug told Gephardt Daily.

He said the flames got into the rafters and the attic of the home, which is a one-story structure with a basement.

Skaug didn’t have a dollar estimate of damage to the home, but said the water damage was extensive.

Twenty-five firefighters from Grantsville and North Tooele fire departments responded to the scene.