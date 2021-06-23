Greenhouse fire in Utah County causes $600K in damages

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, June 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A greenhouse fire in Utah County Monday caused approximately $600,000 in damages, officials said.

“A commercial greenhouse business in Palmyra had a fire in their operations building,” said a Facebook post from the Utah County Fire Marshal. “Damage extended to several greenhouses as well.”

The extent of damages is still being calculated and may exceed $600,000, the post said.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Crews from Spanish Fork, Utah County, Mapleton and Woodland Hills helped to fight the fire.