Greenhouse fire in Utah County causes $600K in damages

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
A greenhouse fire in Utah County Monday caused approximately $600,000 in damages, officials said. Photo Courtesy: Utah County Fire Marshal

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, June 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A greenhouse fire in Utah County Monday caused approximately $600,000 in damages, officials said.

“A commercial greenhouse business in Palmyra had a fire in their operations building,” said a Facebook post from the Utah County Fire Marshal. “Damage extended to several greenhouses as well.”

The extent of damages is still being calculated and may exceed $600,000, the post said.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Crews from Spanish Fork, Utah County, Mapleton and Woodland Hills helped to fight the fire.

