Hale Center Theatre announces Megaplex screening of ‘A Christmas Carol’

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Hale Center Theatre has announced that its production of “A Christmas Carol” will be screened at Megaplex movie theaters across the state next month.

A letter sent to patrons Wednesday from co-founders Mark and Sally Dietlein says: “Because ‘A Christmas Carol’ is sold out, due to 25% seating capacity, we are releasing a film version of this year’s live stage production to be screened at all Megaplex movie theaters across the state! Yes! Dec. 11, our 36th annual production will be on the BIG screen! The play can also be streamed on Broadway on Demand. Gather your families and have a wonderful time!”

The letter adds: “2020 has been a remarkable year to say the least. We hope that along with the unusual challenges there has also been unusual joy.

“Thank you for your patience as we have had to change tickets, move seats and delete seats. Thank you for taking ticket credits. Thank you for donating your ticket money back to the theatre. Thank you for continuing to have faith in the theatre by buying 2021 Season Tickets and Gift Certificates. Thanks to the many who have donated more than the cost of their tickets to support HCT. In ways you will never understand, you have brightened our days with your good-humor and generosity. We applaud you!”

Hale Centre Theatre is currently employing nearly 550 full-time and part-time artists, the letter says.

“One of the most essential things that live theater does is give emotional relief,” the letter adds. “We have watched in the eyes of so many the release of pent up worries and stress as they have enjoyed the shows.”