Update: Utah Utes will still play Washington Saturday — but three hours earlier

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Utes’ game against Washington Saturday is still on — but will be played three hours earlier than was previously announced.

The Pac-12 game will be at Saturday, Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m. MT, and will air on ABC.

There’s been a raft of changes for University of Utah football players for this weekend’s game.

It was initially announced that the Utes would play Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday, Nov. 28, but that was then moved to Sunday, Nov. 29 before being cancelled due to Arizona State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of return-to-play protocols.

Just three hours after the Pac-12 announced Tuesday that the game against Arizona State had been cancelled, officials announced that the Utes will play Washington Saturday.

A Pac-12 statement Tuesday evening said: “The Pac-12 announced today that Utah will now play Washington on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 8:30 p.m. MT. The scheduling of this game is consistent with the Conference’s commitment to provide opportunities for student-athletes through maximum scheduling flexibility while still prioritizing health and safety. The announcement follows the cancellations of each of the Utah at Arizona State game and the Washington at Washington State game. The Utah at Washington game will air on ESPN.”

The Utes opened the 2020 season last Saturday night against the University of Southern California.

“The University of Utah football team struggled offensively in its season-opener against No. 19 USC with turnover troubles ultimately leading to the Utes falling 33-17,” said a news release from Utah Football.

The Utes are set to play Oregon State on Dec. 5 in Salt Lake City at a time to be determined, then the University of Colorado on Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Boulder, Colorado. The Pac-12 Football Championship game will be held Dec. 18 at a time to be determined.