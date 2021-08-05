Halls Crossing pumpout station closes Friday due to low water levels

HALLS CROSSING, Utah, Aug. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Halls Crossing pumpout station will close for the season at 5 p.m. this Friday.

The early closure on Friday, which is Aug. 6., is due to low water levels in Lake Powell, a notice from the National Park Service says.

The Halls Crossing launch ramp was closed to motorized to motorized vehicles as of July 21, also due to low water levels. The ramp remains only to non-motorized watercraft, including kayaks, canoes and paddleboards, through Friday afternoon.

The closest alternative launch ramp and pumpout station are located at the Bullfrog Marina. The Halls Crossing Marina is located on Lake Powell, about 95 (153 km) miles upstream from Glen Canyon Dam, directly across the lake from the Bullfrog Marina.