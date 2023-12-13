‘Hamilton’ to play 5 weeks at Eccles; tickets on sale Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The touring production of the Broadway hit “Hamilton” is making another stop at Salt Lake City’s Eccles Theater, with tickets scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles announced the sale of tickets for the beloved musical. It will linger this time, playing July 31 through Sept. 1 of 2024. As many as eight tickets per purchase can be ordered online through Broadway at the Eccles by calling 801-355-2787 (ARTS) during business hours, or through saltlakecountyarts.org.

“We can’t be more excited for ‘Hamilton’ to return for five weeks to Utah this summer!,” said Victor Hamburger, Mountain Broadway Across America vice president. “After two previous runs at Eccles Theater and nearly $100M in economic impact locally we are delighted that we’ll have the show here adding even more excitement to downtown Salt Lake City.”

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement, the statement says. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $43.50 to $223.50 plus applicable fees and tax. There will be a drawing for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

To avoid the risk of buying fraudulent tickets, purchase through the sources listed above, the statement says.

“Hamilton,” the musical, tells “A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation,” the Eccles statement says. “‘Hamilton’ is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

“Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway,

‘Hamilton’ has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.”

“Hamilton” features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy

Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.