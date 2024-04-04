Review: ‘Pretty Woman’ offers upbeat romance, comic moments, pleasant evening out

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — “Pretty Woman” — the 1990 Richard Gere/Julia Roberts film romance about a doe-eyed prostitute and her rich client, who end up falling in love — is back in musical form this week in the form of “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” playing through Sunday as part of the Broadway at the Eccles series.

It’s an unlikely Cinderella story, and the film relied heavily on Robert’s warmth and Gere’s inherent cool. The stage musical doesn’t have them, of course, but the change of format does add some interest to the overall story.

The story begins with “working girl” Vivian Ward (actress Ellie Baker) learning that she and roomate Kik De Luca (Rae Davenport) are suddenly short on rent, which is due within hours. But Kik, who taught Vivian the business, is sure the two still have the talents and time to make bank.

Then along comes Edward Lewis (Chase Wolfe), a businessman seeking driving directions, but who gets talked into more by Vivian. She gets him to his upscale hotel and into bed. The two negotiate a multi-day deal, and Vivian agrees to stick around long enough to dress up and play his upscale date during a business conference.

As movie fans know, there’s really not much more to the story, except some unforeseen genuine affection, and the beginnings of a romance.

Photo Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

What the play can offer beyond the film is songs that allow characters to share their emotions, conflicts, and desires. The characters, though thin, can be fleshed out a little bit. They can touch on weaknesses, such as fear of commitment or of not being good enough. They can begin to resolve issues and improve their lives.

Audiences will leave the auditorium with a little more understanding, but probably not humming new and memorable tunes. The songs are good, but not remarkable.

Baker is natural and playful as Vivian, who is endearing for her playful attitudes and her comical social-class gaffes, like those in “My Fair Lady.”

Chase Wolf and Ellie Baker play Edward and Vivian in Pretty Woman The Musical Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Adding a lot of fun to the production is Adam du Plessis playing hotel manager Barney Thompson (played by Hector Elizondo in the film). The role is expanded in the musical, adding more opportunities for physical comedy and character and plot development. Thompson’s bellhop, Guilio (Connor Kabat), also adds a lot of comedy, usually without saying a word. And Davenport, as Kik, adds a strong, funny, feisty character with a great voice who adds her own element of happily ever after.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” offers a familiar story, a fun night out, and some quality singing and dancing. I can’t say it is life changing or the absolute best use of a limited entertainment budget. But for fans of the film or of unlikely romances, it might be just what you’re looking for.

The show runs through Sunday at the Eccles Theater, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Friday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. For ticket information or purchases, click here.