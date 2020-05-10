Harmons accepts 24K boxes of Girl Scout cookies on consignment

UTAH, May 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Harmons has accepted 24,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies on consignment after sales were down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit, the Girl Scouts were in the middle of their yearly fundraiser,” said a news release from Harmons and the Girl Scouts. “To protect both the girls and communities in the wake of COVID-19, the Girl Scouts suspended door-to-door sales and cookie booths and began offering their product for sale online.

“They also started a program to allow people to support the Girl Scouts and donate cookies to our hometown heroes — first responders and healthcare workers. But they still have a lot of unsold cookies, and so Harmons has stepped in to help this very important non-profit organization.”

Harmons is accepting 24,000 boxes of cookies on consignment from the Girl Scouts of Utah; the cost of each box is $5.

“All funds from each box of cookies will go directly to Girl Scouts of Utah, and power new, unique, and amazing experiences where they can practice entrepreneurship, learn critical life skills, explore the great outdoors, and dive into amazing STEM activities that unleash their imaginations and broaden their worlds,” the news release said.

“When you make a Girl Scout Cookie purchase, you’re helping the next generation of young female entrepreneurs get an important taste of what it takes to be successful, as they implement teamwork, planning, and a positive outlook.”

For the locations of Harmons Grocery stores click here.