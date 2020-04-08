Harmons will close on Easter Sunday to give workers ‘day of rest’

Utah, April 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Harmons grocery stores will close Easter Sunday, April 12, so employees can have “a much-needed day of rest,” according to an email to shoppers.

In addition, Harmons issued some directives to shoppers in the email.

“During a time when we have been literally forced apart by social distancing, we’re seeing a wealth of people who understand exactly what it means to be part of this tight-knit Utah community,” the email said. “With that in mind, we wanted to remind you of a few things which will help us keep you — and our associates — safe while we continue to serve you.”

Try to cut down on grocery shopping trips by making a two-week meal plan and creating your list from that. In addition, only shop for a two-week supply of those items, leaving enough for everyone else. Fewer shopping trips means fewer people in the store and aisles, and better social distancing.

Item shortages were and are caused by panic buying, and there is not a break in the supply chain. We continue to get shipments daily and will restock our shelves every night. Only take what you need for two weeks and leave enough for others.

Try to maintain a six-foot distance from other customers and associates while in the store. If you are less than six feet away from someone else, you are in their “breathing zone,” inhaling and exhaling the same air.

If you’re not feeling well, please stay home.

Please wear a mask or face-covering when you are in the store. Masks function as a barrier to prevent germs from spreading as customers shop the same space within minutes of each other. To keep everyone safe, Harmons will also be encouraging associates to wear masks.

Please do not pay with cash, and instead use another form of payment. Hands off payment systems like Google Pay and Apple Pay are ideal, but a credit or debit card is the next best thing.

Whenever possible, please send only one family member to do your shopping, and two at the most.

Please do not pick up and handle items you do not intend to purchase. With the knowledge the coronavirus can live on surfaces for days and possibly weeks, we need to keep our hands to ourselves, the email said.

For more FAQs on the coronavirus from Harmons click here.