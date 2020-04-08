Kane County ordinance imposes restrictions on residents, visitors

KANE COUNTY, Utah, April 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Kane County has enacted an ordinance imposing restrictions on residents and visitors as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This ordinance is effective until April 22 unless extended by the Kane County Commission, said a news release. Violation of the ordinance is a class B misdemeanor.

The ordinance, issued Tuesday:

Imposes temporary and emergency restrictions on visitors’ use of public lands for recreation.

Imposes restrictions on camping for county residents.

Imposes self-isolation at home for part-year residents returning to Kane County due to the threat of coronavirus disease.

The ordinance states:

Any and all public lands in the unincorporated areas of the county may only be accessed by current county residents or owners of real property in the county for recreational activities, including but not limited to: camping, hiking, ATV use, sightseeing, boating, rafting, or other similar recreational activities. All persons shall comply with state and federal social distancing guidelines while accessing public lands.

Any individual who is not a current resident of the county or does not own real property in the county may enter and leave the county for travel-related purposes only but may not access any public lands for recreational purposes. Nothing in this ordinance shall be construed to limit agriculture or other non-recreational economic activity that is currently authorized on public lands. County residents may engage in overnight camping so long as any single group is limited to ten people or a single household and each group is located at least 50 yards away from any other group. Any usage of state parks in Kane County is limited to current residents of Kane County. Any part-year resident, and the person’s entire household, who has returned to reside in Kane County, or will return to reside in Kane County between now and May 1, shall self-isolate at home.

For self-isolation times or to read the entire ordinance, please go to kane.utah.gov .

Garfield County also issued an emergency recreation order Tuesday.