Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 6 sends three to hospital in critical condition

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, AUG. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision which critically injured three people on U.S. Highway 6 Friday afternoon.

The accident was first reported about 3:58 p.m. when emergency dispatchers were alerted to the crash near milepost 206, northwest of Soldier Summit.

UHP Trooper Mike Alexander told Gephardt Daily, two, possibly three vehicles, were involved in the accident, which happened when one of them crossed into oncoming traffic.

Lanes in both directions were closed for a couple of hours while the injured were evacuated and the highway cleared of the wreckage.

Two of the injured were flown from the accident site by medical helicopter; a third was transported by ground ambulance.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.