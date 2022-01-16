Head-on crash with wrong-way driver shuts down part of I-215

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver heading south on northbound I-215 West slammed head-on into a semi-truck early Sunday morning sending one person to the hospital in critical condition along with three others with less serious injuries.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the wrong-way driver was in a passenger car and hit the semi at around 600 South.

UHP says the passenger in the car is the one who sustained critical injuries, while the driver and 2 people in the semi were all taken to a hospital in good condition.

Northbound I-215 was shut down at 600 South with drivers being diverted onto California Avenue and State Route 201.

The highway is expected to be closed until around 8:00 Sunday morning.