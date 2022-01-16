UHP recovers more than stolen car in Davis County chase

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A chase hitting speeds higher than 100 miles an hour turned up bank cards and more than a hundred IDs when it came crashing to an end Thursday morning.

According to booking documents, it started around 10:15 a.m. when a Utah Highway Patrol tried to pull over a stolen vehicle near mile marker 326 on northbound I-15 in Kaysville.

Instead of stopping, the arresting trooper stated the driver took off at a very high rate of speed and after running over spike strips began weaving through traffic, trying to get away.

The chase ended when the driver took the off ramp, heading toward 200 North in Kaysville and crashed.

That’s when troopers say one of the three people inside the car, identified as 37-year-old Wes Tauteoli, tried to run but only made it about 20-yards before getting caught.

According to the arresting trooper, Tauteoli was found with more than a dozen bank cards under names other than his.

In the affidavit of probable cause, the trooper states that “after being read Miranda rights, Mr. Tauteoli explained that he had attempted to upload the financial cards to a money transfer app on his cell phone.” The trooper also notes that drug paraphernalia was found in his backpack.

Papers filed with the court also say a second passenger, 37-year-old Joshua Brinkerhoff, was found with more than a hundred individual identification documents containing personal and financial records from other people along with drug paraphelia.

A third statement identifies the driver who tried escaping troopers as 23-year-old Shian Khanousay and says she was driving a stolen car under the influence of drugs and without a valid license.

All three were booked into the Davis County Jail on numerous charges.