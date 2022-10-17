Helicopters transport 2 patients to hospitals following separate incidents on I-80 in Summit County

EMORY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Interstate 80 was temporarily closed in both directions Sunday afternoon in Summit County while medical helicopters landed to transport two patients to area hospitals.

The North Summit and Park City fire districts responded about 4:30 p.m. to a report of a woman in labor with possible complications, according to a Facebook post from the North Summit Fire District.

“To make matters more complicated, construction had backed up traffic in the area and the couple were concerned they would not make it to the hospital,” the post states.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, first responders were alerted to a crash in the same area “involving a driver possibly suffering from a medical issue,” the post continues.

The crash occurred on I-80 at mile marker 173 about three miles west of the small town of Emory, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The woman in labor and a person involved in the crash both were flown to area hospitals, according to the fire district.

All lanes of travel were reopened by 6:30 p.m., UDOT tweeted.