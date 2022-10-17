Week 6: Former Weber State star Rashid Shaheed scores TD on first NFL touch

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — It didn’t take long for Rashid Shaheed to make an impact in the NFL.

The former Weber State receiver and return specialist made his pro debut for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and scored a touchdown the first time he touched the ball.

After being elevated to the Saints’ active roster from the practice squad Saturday, Shaheed touched the ball for the first time on an end-around play and raced 44 yards for the TD in the second quarter of the Saints’ eventual 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Shaheed, a rookie who has spent the season on the Saints’ practice squad, said the team had been running the play in practice, “and it worked.”

“I had a feeling it was coming up soon and it did,” he said after the game. “I made the most of the opportunity.”

As soon as the ball was in his hands, Shaheed said he saw a potential path to the end zone.

“I had confidence that I was going to have to make a couple of cutbacks. I was able to do that. They over-pursued a little bit, and I knew I had some open field to my left. I just ran. That’s all I had to do,” he said. Shaheed’s TD run was his lone carry of the game. The rookie receiver was targeted once in the passing game but did not have a catch. He also had one kick return for 20 yards and a punt return for 6 yards against the Bengals. Shaheed was an electrifying receiver and kick returner for the Wildcats from 2017 to 2021 and the only player in Weber State history to earn All-American honors four times. He finished his college football career as the FCS all-time leader in kickoff return touchdowns with seven. Shaheed ranks as the Wildcats’ all-time leader in career kickoff return average (29.1 yards per game) and third in all-purpose yards (5,478).

All former Utah college or high school football players listed below are on active NFL rosters unless otherwise noted. Players are listed by name, position and former college and/or high school, along with a recap of their performance in Week 6.

Arizona Cardinals

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman: Active for the Cardinals’ 19-9 loss to the Seahawks.

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State/Fremont: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 8 after injuring his hamstring against the Panthers in Week 4. He will be eligible to return in Week 9 when the Cardinals host the Seahawks.

Ty’Son Williams, RB, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Wednesday.

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Had 15 carries for 51 yards in the Falcons’ 28-14 home win over the 49ers.

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Active for the Ravens’ 24-20 road loss to the Giants.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Placed on injured reserve Tuesday after dislocating his wrist against the Bengals in Week 5. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Williams’ injury likely won’t end his season, but he’s expected to miss a “significant” amount of time.

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Intercepted Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes in the final minute of the Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Chiefs. He finished the game with six tackles (four solo) and a pass defended.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah: Inactive for the Bills’ road victory.

Carolina Panthers

Marquise Blair, S, Utah: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being active in Week 5.

Brady Christensen, OL, BYU/Bountiful: Started at left guard in the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Rams.

Derek Wright, WR, Utah State/Snow/Manti: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being active in Week 5.

Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Had three tackles (two solo) and one pass defended in the Bears’ 12-7 loss to the Commanders.

Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah/Murray: Started at left tackle in the Bears’ loss Thursday night.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State/Weber: Active for the Bears’ home loss.

Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Active for the Bengals’ 30-26 win over the Saints.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham: Had six tackles (three solo) and one tackle for a loss in the Bengals’ road victory.

Cleveland Browns

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Had five tackles (four solo), including a tackle for a loss, in the Browns’ 38-15 loss to the Patriots.

Dallas Cowboys

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton: Placed on injured reserve Saturday after injuring his shoulder in practice. He will be eligible to return in Week 10 when the Cowboys travel to take on the Packers.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham: Inactive for the Cowboys’ 26-17 loss to the Eagles on Sunday night.

Mika Tafua, DE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 22.

Denver Broncos

Garett Bolles, OL, Utah/Westlake: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 10 after suffering a knee injury against the Colts in Week 5. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Bolles will miss the rest of the season.

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Placed on injured reserve Aug. 4 after suffering a torn ACL in practice. He is expected to miss the entire 2022 season.

Detroit Lions

Darrin Paulo, OL, Utah: Re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 14.

Penei Sewell, OL, Desert Hills: The Lions had a bye in Week 6.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Detroit travels to Dallas in Week 7.

Green Bay Packers

Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State: Placed on injured reserve Saturday after injuring his hamstring against the Giants in Week 5. He will be eligible to return in Week 10 when the Packers host the Cowboys.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State: Had one tackle in the Packers’ 27-10 loss to the Giants.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Entered the game in the fourth quarter and completed 2 of 4 passes for 8 yards in the home loss.

Houston Texans

None.

Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton: Active in the Colts’ 34-27 victory over the Jaguars after being listed as “questionable” with an ankle injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Had seven tackles (five solo) in the Jaguars’ 34-27 loss to the Colts.

Kansas City Chiefs

Zayne Anderson, CB, BYU/Stansbury: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jackson Barton, OL, Utah/Brighton: Re-signed to the practice squad Oct. 4.

Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 3.

Andre James, C, Herriman: The Raiders had a bye in Week 6.

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Expected to be active when the Chargers host the Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem: Expected to play Monday night.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Listed on the injury report as having a back injury, though he was a full participant in practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday. His status for Monday’s game is “unspecified.”

Los Angeles Rams

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Active for the Rams’ 24-10 victory over the Panthers.

Matt Gay, K, Utah/Orem: Connected on his lone field goal (21 yards) and went 3 for 3 on PATs in the home victory.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Tied for a team-high with seven tackles (four solo) vs. the Panthers.

Jonah Williams, DT, Weber State: Made his first tackle of the season as the Rams improved to 3-3.

Miami Dolphins

James Empey, OL, BYU/American Fork: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Porter Gustin, LB, Salem Hills: Placed on the practice squad injured reserve Thursday with an undisclosed injury.

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: Had three tackles (one solo) in the Dolphins’ 24-16 loss to the Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger: Active for the Vikings’ 24-16 victory over the Dolphins.

New England Patriots

None.

New Orleans Saints

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Got his first sack of the season in the Saints’ 30-26 loss to the Bengals.

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah/Lone Peak: Had one tackle in the home loss.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, BYU: Rushed for 39 yards on five carries and completed 2 of 4 passes for 16 yards as the Saints fell to 2-4.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Had one tackle vs. the Bengals.

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah/Desert Hills: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Weber State: See story about his NFL debut above.

New York Giants

None.

New York Jets

Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon: Completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards and carried five times for 1 yard in the Jets’ 27-10 victory over Green Bay. Wilson’s father tweeted about the “dream” QB matchup vs. Aaron Rodgers:

Philadelphia Eagles

Britain Covey, WR, Utah/Timpview: Had a 14-yard punt return as the Eagles improved to 6-0 with a 26-17 victory over the Cowboys.

Sua Opeta, OL, Weber State/Stansbury: Active for the home win Sunday night.

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Had one tackle in the Steelers’ 20-18 victory over the Buccaneers.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East: Had two carries for 2 yards in the home win.

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Had a team-high 10 tackles (eight solo) in the 49ers’ 28-14 loss to the Falcons.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted three times for a 52.7-yard average, including one inside the 20-yard line, in the road loss.

Seattle Seahawks

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton: Had two tackles (one solo) in the Seahawks’ 19-9 victory over the Cardinals.

Bryan Mone, DL, Highland: Had three tackles (two solo), one tackle for a loss and a QB hit in the Seahawks’ home win.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Tennessee Titans

None.

Washington Commanders

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State/Jordan: Started for the first time this season in the Commanders’ 12-7 victory over the Bears on Thursday night.

Dax Milne, WR, BYU/Bingham: Had one catch for 5 yards and returned three punts for 35 yards (11.7 yards per return) in the road victory.

