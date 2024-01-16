Helper City Fire: Victim found dead after camper fire

HELPER, Utah, Jan. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of an unknown victim was found by firefighters in a camp trailer that caught on fire.

Helper City Fire crews responded at about 1 a.m. Monday, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the agency.

“On arrival, the camp trailer was found to be fully involved,” it says. “During operations to extinguish the flames, the body of an unknown subject was located inside the trailer.

“At this time the incident is under investigation with assistance from the Helper Police Department, Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Utah State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased at this time. No further details will be offered at this time pending identification of the deceased individual.”