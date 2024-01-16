Silver Alert issued for missing man

SMITHVILLE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man with special needs.

Ronald Gerald Ryan, 68, was last seen in Smithville, Monday, about 2 a.m., near 200 S. 300 East.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, Ryan’s special needs include a mental health concern.

While there was no photograph included in the Silver Alert Ryan is described as a white male, 5’10”, 190 lbs., with a long gray beard and moustache.

He was wearing a light green t-shirt, blue jeans and dark slip-on shoes at the time of his disappearance.

His destination was unknown.

Anyone with information on Ryan’s possible whereabouts is asked to call the Logan Police Department at 435-753-7555.