High winds topple trucks on I-15, I-80

UTAH, June 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — High winds knocked over multiple semis Friday night on interstates 15 and 80.

“An empty semi blew over and is blocking both southbound lanes of I-15 at mile marker 232 in Juab County,” a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol says. “The driver had minor injuries and was transported. I-15 is now reopened.

“At 6:40 p.m., a semi blew over at milepost 27 westbound on I-80. At 6:47 p.m., another semi and a pickup pulling a trailer blew over at milepost 76, westbound I-80.

“At at milepost 16 eastbound on I-80, at pickup and trailer roller over,” the statement says.

“All areas have high winds coming from the south. A wind advisory was in effect at the time. One vehicle was partially blocking the right lane. No injuries on any of the occupants. Traffic is getting by both areas.”