Hill Air Force Base fighter wings conducting night flying into February

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, Jan. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings will conduct local night-flying operations with the F-35A Lightning II on most weekdays starting this week through February.

During this period, flying is scheduled to be completed by approximately 10:30 p.m., but times will vary based on a number of factors including weather, airspace availability on the Utah Test and Training Range, and other support elements, said a news release from Hill Air Force Base.

Hill’s fighter wings must train at night to maintain their combat readiness and all-weather capabilities, the news release said. Night flying is limited to what is required for pilots to remain proficient in those skills.

“Over the past two years, all three of the wing’s fighter squadrons have deployed in support of combat operations in the Middle East and remain ready when they are called upon,” the news release said.

Hill AFB is home to 78 F-35A Lightning IIs. The 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings are the Air Force’s first combat-capable F-35A units, and “fly and maintain the jet in a Total Force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of both components,” officials said.