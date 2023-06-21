Hit-and-run driver takes police on 15-mile chase in Washington County

GUNLOCK STATE PARK, Utah, June 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An alleged hit-and-run driver led multiple police agencies on a chase in Washington County that ended in arrest and luckily no serious injuries.

Events began Sunday afternoon with the traffic accident initially reported as an auto-pedestrian collision in a parking lot at Gunlock State Park, 15 miles northwest of St. George.

“At first, it was dispatched as a vehicle vs. pedestrian,” reads the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Monday press release on the incident.

“Turns out it was a vehicle vs. vehicle. A county deputy saw the vehicle on Gunlock Road heading towards Ivins and attempted to stop the vehicle for the accident. It didn’t stop.”

Pursuit ensued involving the sheriff’s office, Santa Clara-Ivins and St. George police departments, and the Utah Highway Patrol.

The driver sped through two sets of tire spikes during the chase, which ended with the driver pulling into a Summit Athletic Club parking lot in St. George and stopping.

“The driver got out and ignored commands by officers from three agencies, but was ultimately taken into custody,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Turns out the driver was a juvenile driver, so we will not be releasing names or any further details about the juvenile.

“Sorry all you curious people. No one was injured and no weapons were fired,” the sheriff said, countering apparent “mad rumors” on police scanner sites online, although not addressing claims the driver was female.

“We are grateful to all the agencies who assisted on this call.”