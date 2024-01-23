Hogle Zoo announces death of snow leopard Milenka

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Milenka, Hogle Zoo‘s cross-eyed snow leopard, has died.

“With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Milenka, one of Utah’s Hogle Zoo’s beloved snow leopards,” the Zoo statement says. “Before she passed away naturally at 15.5, our teams worked diligently across all areas of her life to accommodate her needs as an aging snow leopard.”

Milenka had received “excellent healthcare,” the statement says. The Snow Leopard Trust says snow leopards in captivity have been known to live as long as 22 years, but a snow leopard in the wild’s life expectancy is more like 10 to 12 years.

“In recognition of her enthusiastic interaction with keepers and her voluntary participation in multiple injections and procedures this year, Milenka was affectionately awarded the ‘rock star’ title in Asian Highlands,” the Zoo statement says. “This trust and training not only showcased her spirit but also contributed to enhancing her overall wellbeing.”

Milenka the Hogle Zoo snow leopard hasa died Photo by Hogle Zoo

Milenka came to the Zoo in 2019 at age 11.

“She was best known for her cute, grumpy smile and star-crossed eyes. Described by her animal care team as a delightfully sassy cat, Milenka was never shy about expressing herself, especially when offered an ice treat. Her unique vocalizations, a blend of chuffs and clicks, were known to melt hearts around her.”

Snow leopards, adapted to the cold, high altitudes of central Asia’s rugged mountains, are often called the “ghosts of the mountains” due to their elusive nature, the Zoo’s statement says. Despite its elusive reputation, the IUCN recently changed snow leopard status from endangered to vulnerable. These cats have soft, dense fur, large paws, and an extra-long, heavy tail, aiding their acrobatics on rocky terrain and providing warmth.

“Milenka will be dearly missed by her community, including her dedicated animal care and health teams, staff, volunteers, and guests,” the Hogle Zoo statement says. “From her diligent care to advocating for snow leopards, thank you to everyone who was a part of Milenka’s life. We welcome you to share your thanks and condolences with our team.”