Orphaned cougar cubs now in residence at Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Hogle Zoo has announced three new residents, cougars who were orphaned as cubs and treated by Zoo vets.

Siblings Liam and Mara experienced extreme weather and frostbite in their home state of Nebraska and were nursed back to health at the zoo, the statement says.The cubs lost the tips of their ears and tails due to damage from the cold.

Arriving shortly after the siblings was Rafael, who still sports a full tail and ears, and who was rescued by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

“Liam, Mara, and Rafael were orphaned at such a young age and were not fully equipped with the necessary skills to survive in the wild,” the Zoo announcement says. “We’re so happy we can give them a fur-ever home!”

Describing the cubs, the Zoo says “Mara is typically a bit shy and marches to the beat of her own drum. The boys are curious and inquisitive, especially when using the buddy system.”

Cougar Rafael is shown in this Hogle Zoo photo

Cougars are native to Utah and can be found in many different habitat types throughout the state, the Zoo said.

“Learning how to live safely with cougars is essential as our population grows. Be sure to follow Wild Aware Utah for Utah wildlife safety tips!”

As for possible sightings, the Zoo said, “You may see Liam, Mara, and Rafael in Asian Highlands before they officially move to Wild Utah this spring.”

For more information on zoo hours and admission fees, click here.