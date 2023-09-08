Hogle Zoo says goodbye to longtime resident, black-footed cat Sanura

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo said goodbye this month to 18 1/2-year-old black-footed cat Sanura, who died from age-related health issues.

Sanura, a longtime resident of the zoo’s Small Animal Building, died Sept. 1 under the care of Hogle Zoo’s staff, who “provided her with the best quality of care and comfort as they have throughout her life,” zoo officials said in a social media post Wednesday.

“Sanura was a loved animal in the Small Animal Building and will be greatly missed. She was known for her sassy personality and perfect ‘grumpy cat’ side eye glare. Some of her favorite things were taking dirt baths, watching the tortoises out of her window, and making dens in piles of hay,” the post says.

At 18 1/2 years old, Sanura holds the record as the oldest black-footed cat at an Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoo, the post says.

She also holds the record for being the oldest black-footed cat to give birth to a successful litter, which she did at age 14, according to Utah’s Hogle Zoo.

“Sanura had 4 successful offspring, representing an important contribution to the vulnerable species,” the post says.

Native to South Africa, black-footed cats are one of the smallest and most successful hunters among wildcat species in the world, zoo officials said.

“They live in desert grassland areas and spend the day resting under grass cover or in abandoned burrows from other animals before coming out at night to hunt and patrol their territory. Threats to the species include habitat degradation and indiscriminate pest control practices,” the post says.

“While this is a difficult loss for Utah’s Hogle Zoo, it has been a privilege to have Sanura in our care as an ambassador to her species. We welcome you to share your thanks and condolences to our Small Animal Building animal care and vet teams for their dedication to Sanura.”