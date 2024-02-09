Mane event: Hogle Zoo lion picks Chiefs to beat 49ers in Super Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Perhaps seeing the error of his ways after picking against Kansas City last year, or maybe caught up in the Taylor Swift sideshow, Vulcan predicts the Chiefs will beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the Super Bowl.

Vulcan, an African lion and the resident Super Bowl prognosticator at Utah’s Hogle Zoo, selected the assortment of snacks decorated with the Chiefs’ logo Thursday in what zoo officials called “a close call.”

The 12-year-old lion correctly picked the winners of two consecutive Super Bowls prior to last year’s selection of the Philadelphia Eagles over the Chiefs.

The zoo’s animal care team placed “enrichment goalposts” on Lion Hill, and Vulcan made his choice by eating from the Chiefs-themed treats first.

Choosing the 49ers also may have been difficult for Vulcan after San Francisco crushed the Super Bowl hopes of Lions fans by beating Detroit for the NFC title.