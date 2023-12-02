Hubbard Golf Course superintendent wins Utah PGA award for course care

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, Dec. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Jason Moon has been selected as Utah PGA Superintendent of the Year for his work at Hubbard Golf Course.

Moon, who oversees maintenance of roughly 140 acres of greens, fairways, rough and other treatable turf at the Hill Air Force Base golf course, earned the award among 78 other Utah public golf course superintendents.

“He is without a question the most important person at this facility,” said Jason Woodling, Hubbard Golf Course general manager.

Moon said the award reflects the collaborative spirit at Hubbard Golf Course.

“It’s really special to be recognized, but this award is not just for me,” he said. “It’s an award for all of us — for the base, for this whole facility, and for the entire staff who work hard to make this a top-notch place to play.”

The award recognizes Moon’s innovative solutions to course challenges and dedication to environmental sustainability.

“We strive to be better than everyone else,” said Moon, who has nearly 40 years of experience in turf management, landscaping and course maintenance. “I have leaders who allow me to do what’s necessary agronomically without question. The success of this course, both financially and reputation-wise, allows me to continue to do what I do best.”

Moon previously was recognized with the award in 2008 while serving as superintendent at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington.