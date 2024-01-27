I-15 reopens hours after crash near Springville ignites semi, causes traffic delays

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Traffic has been restored after a semi-truck crashed early Saturday morning, which resulted in more than nine hours of major delays for drivers on northbound Interstate 15 near Springville.

About 1:30 a.m., the semi, which was hauling mail for the U.S. Postal Service, struck a barrier, then came to a stop near an overpass at about 1400 North, Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Michael Gordon told Gephardt Daily.

“A fire eventually started, and the trailer of the semi-truck became fully engulfed. They were there several hours trying to fully extinguish the fire and then ultimately do cleanup,” Gordon said.

Crews from the Springville Fire Department doused the blaze, but it reignited several times.

“Yeah, it was part of the issue of kind of why it took so long,” Gordon said. “They would think they had it knocked down, then it would reignite again, so it just took several hours to finally be able to control it.”

The driver was not injured.

“We’re looking at driver fatigue being a possible contributing factor,” Gordon said.

At about 10:50 a.m., Gordon was informed that the scene had been cleared and traffic had returned to normal patterns, he said.

The overpass near the burning semi was not damaged and remained in use during the incident, Gordon added.