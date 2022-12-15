Hunting and trapping is not allowed within the Draper City limits

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Recent events have compelled police here to issue a timely reminder.

“Animal traps have been found in Mehraban Wetlands Park and the Jordan River Park Trail,” reads a Draper City Police Department post. “Please use caution while recreating.

“Hunting and trapping is not allowed within Draper city limits.”

The department is investigating and advising citizens to keep children close, pets on a leash and to stay on designated hiking trails.